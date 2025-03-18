Ahead of the upcoming release of his first new album since 2012, Crying in the Neck (out June 13 via Apport / Virgin Music), British singer-songwriter Patrick Wolf has announced his first North American tour dates in nearly as many years. Returning to this side of the pond 12 years on from his last concerts here, the artist will visit Vancouver and Toronto this fall.

Things kick off on Canadian soil, with Wolf commencing the North American leg with a performance at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on September 17. From there, he'll traverse the US for the next several weeks before returning to Canada to play Toronto's Longboat Hall on November 4. The tour then wraps up in Washington, D.C., on November 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. local. See the full schedule of dates below along with Wolf's latest single, Zola Jesus collaboration "Limbo." You can also find more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Patrick Wolf 2025 Tour Dates:

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

09/20 Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall

09/24 Portland, OR - Mission Theatre

09/27 San Francisco, CA - Regency Lodge

10/07 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/09 San Diego, CA - The Casbah

10/12 Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin

10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10/19 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

10/23 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

10/25 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

10/28 St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall

10/30 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

11/03 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

11/04 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

11/10 Somerville, MA - Center of The Arts Armory

11/13 New York, NY - Adler Hall

11/15 Philadelphia, PA - World Cage Live Lounge

11/19 Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street