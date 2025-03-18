Ahead of the upcoming release of his first new album since 2012, Crying in the Neck (out June 13 via Apport / Virgin Music), British singer-songwriter Patrick Wolf has announced his first North American tour dates in nearly as many years. Returning to this side of the pond 12 years on from his last concerts here, the artist will visit Vancouver and Toronto this fall.
Things kick off on Canadian soil, with Wolf commencing the North American leg with a performance at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on September 17. From there, he'll traverse the US for the next several weeks before returning to Canada to play Toronto's Longboat Hall on November 4. The tour then wraps up in Washington, D.C., on November 19.
Tickets go on sale Friday (March 21) at 10 a.m. local. See the full schedule of dates below along with Wolf's latest single, Zola Jesus collaboration "Limbo." You can also find more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Patrick Wolf 2025 Tour Dates:
09/17 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
09/20 Seattle, WA - Woodlawn Hall
09/24 Portland, OR - Mission Theatre
09/27 San Francisco, CA - Regency Lodge
10/07 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/09 San Diego, CA - The Casbah
10/12 Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin
10/16 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
10/19 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
10/23 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
10/25 Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel
10/28 St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall
10/30 Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
11/03 Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag
11/04 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
11/10 Somerville, MA - Center of The Arts Armory
11/13 New York, NY - Adler Hall
11/15 Philadelphia, PA - World Cage Live Lounge
11/19 Washington, D.C. - Pearl Street