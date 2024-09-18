The many layers beneath the mask continue to be uncovered: Orville Peck apparently has a Broadway project in the works.

As Variety reports, during an appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA, yesterday (September 17), the country star hinted at the possibility that he could be headed to the Great White Way in the future.

A Q&A portion of the event, moderated by Rolling Stone's Tomás Mier, provided an audience member the opportunity to ask Peck if he would ever consider combining his success in music with his acting background — he studied acting in London and appeared in a 2016 West End production of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, as well as other national musical tours — on Broadway.

"It's crossed my mind," the musician said, the audience applauding. "Recently, it's got interesting." A source told Variety that Peck has one such project in the "very early stages of development."

Just yesterday (September 17), it was announced that the singer-songwriter's recent Stampede collaborator Allison Russell will make her Broadway debut in Hadestown, playing Persephone starting this November. Meanwhile, the Magnetic Fields' music has served as the source material for a new comedy production set to star John Mulaney.