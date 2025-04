Nickelback are coming to Vancouver Island for a big summer show at Lake Cowichan, BC's Laketown Amphitheatre on August 9.

Joining them on the bill are fellow Canadian rockers the Glorious Sons and Sam Roberts Band. More bands will be added to the bill.

Tickets go on sale on this Friday (March 21) at 9 a.m. local time via the venue's website. According to a press release, this marks Nickelback's first Vancouver Island appearance in 20 years.