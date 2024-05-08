Nelly Furtado Teases Tove Lo, SG Lewis Collaboration

Your 2024 JUNO Awards host Nelly Furtado has been cookin'. Over the last year or so, she's been in the studio with the likes of Charlotte Day Wilson, Lido Pimienta, Dom Dolla, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake, as well as chatting up a storm with Shawn Desman.

As it turns out, Furtado's collaborative plans are only getting started: she's teasing the release of a new single featuring Swedish pop star Tove Lo and English producer SG Lewis.

Now available to presave, "Love Bites" will officially be released on May 22. That landing page also indicates "and more music upcoming from Nelly Furtado," so an album announcement may be on the horizon. The Victoria, BC-born icon's last record remains 2017's The Ride.