Be still my padaming heart! Kylie Minogue has announced that her new album Tension II is on the way, with new single "Lights Camera Action" set to drop this month.

The single will land on September 27 ahead of Tension II's release on October 18. That's the album cover up above and tracklist below. It includes "Midnight Ride," Minogue's collaboration with Orville Peck and Diplo that appeared on the former's Stampede album. Recent singles "Dance Alone" (with Sia), "Edge of Saturday Night" (with the Blessed Madonna) and "My Oh My" (with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo) are also included. The album is available to pre-order from Minogue's website.

She said in a statement, "The Tension era has been so special to me… I can't possibly let it be over just yet! Welcome to Tension II."

She has also announced a 2025 tour with shows in Australia, Asia and the UK, but there currently aren't any dates in North America.

Kylie Minogue's most recent album, last year's Tension, yielded the hit single "Padam Padam" — one of Exclaim!'s top songs of 2023.

Tension II:

1. Lights Camera Action

2. Taboo

3. Someone for Me

4. Good as Gone

5. Kiss Bang Bang

6. Diamonds

7. Hello

8. Dance to the Music

9. Shoulda Left Ya

10. Edge of Saturday Night (feat. the Blessed Madonna)

11. My Oh My (feat. Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo)

12. Midnight Ride (feat. Orville Peck and Diplo)

13. Dance Alone (feat. Sia)