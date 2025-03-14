Vancouver rock band Mother Mother are turning 20 this year, and they're celebrating the occasion with a new album. Nostalgia is due out June 6, and the single "Make Believe" is out now.
A press release promises "a creative palette as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as Mother Mother have ever offered." Frontman Ryan Guldemond said in a statement, "In creating Nostalgia, our goal was to embody a childlike creativity which often becomes elusive as we age and gather too many tricks."
He continued, "We evaluated every creative choice by its emotional impact — whether that was a lyric, a reverb trail or an EQ curve. If something didn't evoke a strong emotional reaction — we let it go. This approach led to work we genuinely love and take pride in."
Get a taste of that by checking out the lyric video for "Make Believe" below. The tracklist for Nostalgia is below that. The album can be pre-ordered here.
Mother Mother will be touring Europe this summer. They currently don't have any Canadian shows. See their schedule here.
Nostalgia:
1. Love to Death
2. Make Believe
3. Station Wagon
4. ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)
5. Better of Me
6. Namaste
7. FINGER
8. Me & You
9. little mistake
10. Mano a Mano
11. Nostalgia
12. To Regret