Mother Mother Feel 'Nostalgia' on New Album, Share New Single "Make Believe"

"We evaluated every creative choice by its emotional impact," said Ryan Guldemond

BY Alex HudsonPublished Mar 14, 2025

Vancouver rock band Mother Mother are turning 20 this year, and they're celebrating the occasion with a new album. Nostalgia is due out June 6, and the single "Make Believe" is out now.

A press release promises "a creative palette as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as Mother Mother have ever offered." Frontman Ryan Guldemond said in a statement, "In creating Nostalgia, our goal was to embody a childlike creativity which often becomes elusive as we age and gather too many tricks."

He continued, "We evaluated every creative choice by its emotional impact — whether that was a lyric, a reverb trail or an EQ curve. If something didn't evoke a strong emotional reaction — we let it go. This approach led to work we genuinely love and take pride in."

Get a taste of that by checking out the lyric video for "Make Believe" below. The tracklist for Nostalgia is below that. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Mother Mother will be touring Europe this summer. They currently don't have any Canadian shows. See their schedule here.


Nostalgia:

1. Love to Death
2. Make Believe
3. Station Wagon
4. ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)
5. Better of Me
6. Namaste
7. FINGER
8. Me & You
9. little mistake
10. Mano a Mano
11. Nostalgia
12. To Regret

