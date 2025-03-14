Vancouver rock band Mother Mother are turning 20 this year, and they're celebrating the occasion with a new album. Nostalgia is due out June 6, and the single "Make Believe" is out now.

A press release promises "a creative palette as simultaneously expansive and cohesive as Mother Mother have ever offered." Frontman Ryan Guldemond said in a statement, "In creating Nostalgia, our goal was to embody a childlike creativity which often becomes elusive as we age and gather too many tricks."

He continued, "We evaluated every creative choice by its emotional impact — whether that was a lyric, a reverb trail or an EQ curve. If something didn't evoke a strong emotional reaction — we let it go. This approach led to work we genuinely love and take pride in."

Get a taste of that by checking out the lyric video for "Make Believe" below. The tracklist for Nostalgia is below that. The album can be pre-ordered here.

Mother Mother will be touring Europe this summer. They currently don't have any Canadian shows. See their schedule here.



Nostalgia:

1. Love to Death

2. Make Believe

3. Station Wagon

4. ON AND ON (Song for Jasmin)

5. Better of Me

6. Namaste

7. FINGER

8. Me & You

9. little mistake

10. Mano a Mano

11. Nostalgia

12. To Regret