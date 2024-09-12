Morrissey goes through spurts of trying to remain relevant, and it seems he's in the midst of one right now. After his rant on "idiot culture" earlier this week, he has returned to dissing Johnny Marr on his website.

This time, the disgraced singer claimed that Marr rejected Warner's pitch for a Smiths greatest hits album called Smiths Rule OK! He also said the record label wanted to re-issue the band's self-titled debut as a box set for its 40th anniversary, and a new 7-inch single of "This Charming Man." "Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr," he wrote.

Some of said art was shared in the blog post. It's probably for the best that the greatest hits album got axed, as the album art — like its title — is not good. It's just an old black-and-white photo of the band with Smiths Rule OK! scripted in a digital font that looks like blood.

Moz is hellbent on the idea that Marr is trying to erase him as "the central essence" of the Smiths. His last complaint about the iconic guitarist was just two weeks ago, when he claimed that he's also the reason a Smiths reunion won't happen.

Since he can't rely on the band as a reason for anyone to report on him, Morrissey has reversed his ban on playing in Canada to play Niagara Falls this November. He's also still trying to get his album Bonfire of Teenagers out of limbo.