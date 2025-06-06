This week has proven itself to be a good week for multi-date, coast-to-coast, cross-country tours. Including a 20-plus date treks from Rick Mercer and Blue Rodeo, as well as Morrissey threatening to return to Canada, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada in 2025 and early 2026.
A Day to Remember and Yellowcard Tour Dates:
09/07 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *
* with State Champs and Boundaries
Billianne Tour Dates:
09/12 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
09/27 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal (Rialto Rooftop)
12/05 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (Azireli Studio)
Blue Rodeo with Adam Baldwin Tour Dates:
10/01 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/04 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/05 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
10/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/08 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/09 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre
10/11 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
10/14 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
10/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/17 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/18 Brandon, MB - Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre
10/21 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
10/23 Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens
10/24 Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena
11/07 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
11/08 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
11/09 Saint John, NB - TD Station
11/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
11/15 London, ON - Canada Life Place
11/20 Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place
11/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
11/22 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre
12/27 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
01/09 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
01/10 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
01/17 Montreal, QC -Salle Wilfrid Pelter
01/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
01/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Kathleen Edwards Tour Dates:
08/21 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut
08/22 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut
08/23 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut
08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens
Hand Habits Tour Dates:
09/24 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal
09/26 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage
10/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Georgia Harmer Tour Dates:
10/30 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
11/01 Windsor, ON - The Meteor
11/02 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
11/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
11/06 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
11/07 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (4th Stage)
11/08 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
11/21 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar
11/22 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret
11/23 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe
11/25 Calgary, AB - Festival Hall
11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club
11/28 Regina, SK - The Artesian
11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
Housewife Tour Dates:
06/14 London, ON - London Brewing Co-op
06/19 Toronto, ON - Hugh's Room
06/20 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware
06/21 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall
06/27 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory
06/29 Toronto, ON - Toronto Pride
07/08 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage with Bess Atwell
Kataklysm and Vader with Malevolent Creation and Skeletal Remains Tour Dates:
10/21 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/22 Ottawa, ON - Overflow
10/23 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne
10/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
King Princess Tour Dates:
11/04 Toronto, ON - History
Cate Le Bon Tour Dates:
01/19 Montreal, QC - Le National
01/20 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall
Lil Wayne Tour Dates:
08/11 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Rick Mercer Tour Dates:
09/11 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
09/12 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
09/13 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/14 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
09/17 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
09/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
09/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
09/20 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
09/21 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
09/23 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre
09/25 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
09/27 Ottawa, ON - Southam Hall at National Arts Centre
09/28 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
10/01 London, ON - Centennial Hall
10/02 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square
10/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/04 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall
10/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick, Molson Canadian Centre
10/16 Charlottetown, PE - Sobey Family Theatre, Confederation Centre of the Arts
10/17 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre
10/18 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
10/19 St. John's, NL - Arts & Culture Centre
Morrissey Tour Dates:
09/10 Laval, QC - Place Bell
09/12 Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival
09/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Nazareth Tour Dates:
10/07 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
10/10 Rama, ON - Casino Rama
10/11 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino
10/15 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
10/17 Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre
10/18 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino
10/20 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
10/22 Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre
Pool Kids Tour Dates:
09/27 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Vivek Shraya Tour Dates:
06/06 Toronto, ON - Hart House
06/28 Toronto, ON - Pride Toronto
07/10 Vancouver, BC - Indian Summer Festival
01/30 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra
Rae Spoon Tour Dates:
06/21 Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival
06/26 Montreal, QC - Studio Error
07/02 Ottawa, ON - House of TARG
Tinge Tour Dates:
06/01 Winnipeg, MB - Pride Winnipeg - Mamawi Stage
06/28 Winnipeg, MB - Osborne Village Music Festival
07/20 Yellowknife, NT - Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife - Main Stage
07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival - Main Stage
Water from Your Eyes Tour Dates:
10/06 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz ^
11/02 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret %
^ with Her New Knife
% with Dutch Interior
Wednesday with Daffo Tour Dates:
11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda
11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall
Lola Young Tour Dates:
11/01 Toronto, ON - History
12/01 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre