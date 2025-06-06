This week has proven itself to be a good week for multi-date, coast-to-coast, cross-country tours. Including a 20-plus date treks from Rick Mercer and Blue Rodeo, as well as Morrissey threatening to return to Canada, here are the newly announced tours coming to Canada in 2025 and early 2026.

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard Tour Dates:

09/07 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

* with State Champs and Boundaries

Billianne Tour Dates:

09/12 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

09/27 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal (Rialto Rooftop)

12/05 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (Azireli Studio)

Blue Rodeo with Adam Baldwin Tour Dates:

10/01 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/02 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/04 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/05 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

10/07 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/08 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/09 Victoria, BC - Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre

10/11 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

10/14 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

10/16 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/17 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/18 Brandon, MB - Westoba Place at the Keystone Centre

10/21 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

10/23 Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens

10/24 Barrie, ON - Sadlon Arena

11/07 Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

11/08 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre

11/09 Saint John, NB - TD Station

11/14 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

11/15 London, ON - Canada Life Place

11/20 Kingston, ON - Slush Puppie Place

11/21 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

11/22 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

12/27 Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre

01/09 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

01/10 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

01/17 Montreal, QC -Salle Wilfrid Pelter

01/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

01/24 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Kathleen Edwards Tour Dates:

08/21 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut

08/22 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut

08/23 Hubbards, NS -The Sundown Salut

08/28 Burlington, ON - Royal Botanical Gardens

Hand Habits Tour Dates:

09/24 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal

09/26 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Georgia Harmer Tour Dates:

10/30 Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks

11/01 Windsor, ON - The Meteor

11/02 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

11/05 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

11/06 Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

11/07 Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre (4th Stage)

11/08 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

11/21 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar

11/22 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

11/23 Penticton, BC - Dream Cafe

11/25 Calgary, AB - Festival Hall

11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Capitol Music Club

11/28 Regina, SK - The Artesian

11/29 Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Housewife Tour Dates:

06/14 London, ON - London Brewing Co-op

06/19 Toronto, ON - Hugh's Room

06/20 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

06/21 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

06/27 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

06/29 Toronto, ON - Toronto Pride

07/08 Toronto, ON - Sound Garage with Bess Atwell

Kataklysm and Vader with Malevolent Creation and Skeletal Remains Tour Dates:

10/21 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/22 Ottawa, ON - Overflow

10/23 Quebec City, QC - Salle Montaigne

10/24 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

King Princess Tour Dates:

11/04 Toronto, ON - History

Cate Le Bon Tour Dates:

01/19 Montreal, QC - Le National

01/20 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

Lil Wayne Tour Dates:

08/11 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Rick Mercer Tour Dates:

09/11 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

09/12 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

09/13 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/14 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

09/17 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/18 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

09/20 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

09/21 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/23 Kingston, ON - Kingston Grand Theatre

09/25 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

09/27 Ottawa, ON - Southam Hall at National Arts Centre

09/28 Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

10/01 London, ON - Centennial Hall

10/02 Kitchener, ON - Centre in the Square

10/03 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/04 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

10/15 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick, Molson Canadian Centre

10/16 Charlottetown, PE - Sobey Family Theatre, Confederation Centre of the Arts

10/17 Saint John, NB - Imperial Theatre

10/18 Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

10/19 St. John's, NL - Arts & Culture Centre

Morrissey Tour Dates:

09/10 Laval, QC - Place Bell

09/12 Ottawa, ON - CityFolk Festival

09/13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Nazareth Tour Dates:

10/07 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

10/10 Rama, ON - Casino Rama

10/11 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino

10/15 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

10/17 Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre

10/18 Enoch, AB - River Cree Resort & Casino

10/20 Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

10/22 Dawson Creek, BC - Ovintiv Events Centre

Pool Kids Tour Dates:

09/27 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

10/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Vivek Shraya Tour Dates:

06/06 Toronto, ON - Hart House

06/28 Toronto, ON - Pride Toronto

07/10 Vancouver, BC - Indian Summer Festival

01/30 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

Rae Spoon Tour Dates:

06/21 Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

06/26 Montreal, QC - Studio Error

07/02 Ottawa, ON - House of TARG

Tinge Tour Dates:

06/01 Winnipeg, MB - Pride Winnipeg - Mamawi Stage

06/28 Winnipeg, MB - Osborne Village Music Festival

07/20 Yellowknife, NT - Folk on the Rocks in Yellowknife - Main Stage

07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Music Festival - Main Stage

Water from Your Eyes Tour Dates:

10/06 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz ^

11/02 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret %

^ with Her New Knife

% with Dutch Interior

Wednesday with Daffo Tour Dates:

11/13 Montreal, QC - Club Soda

11/15 Toronto, ON - Concert Hall

Lola Young Tour Dates:

11/01 Toronto, ON - History

12/01 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre