MJ Lenderman Announces New Album 'Manning Fireworks,' Shares "She's Leaving You"

Wednesday guitarist and Waxahatchee collaborator MJ Lenderman has announced his fourth studio solo album, led by the new single "She's Leaving You."

Due September 6 via ANTI- Records, Manning Fireworks follows 2023's And the Wind (Live and Loose!) and 2022's Boat Songs. It was recorded with co-producer Alex Farrar at Drop of Sun Studios in Asheville, NC, in short spurts — whenever Lenderman had a break from the road, touring behind his band's Rat Saw God, which landed on Exclaim!'s Best Albums of 2023 list.

"The punchlines from his previous albums are still here, as are the rusted-wire guitar solos that have made him a favourite for indie rock fans looking for an emerging guitar hero," press notes about the album read. "But there's a new sincerity, too, as Lenderman lets listeners clearly see the world through his warped lens."

Get a first taste with the emo-tinged melancholic lead single "She's Leaving You," a cheating-riddled portrait of a man's midlife crisis which video directors Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum captured visually by combining the inspiration of Creed's 2001 Thanksgiving NFL half-time show, Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and Drop Dead Gorgeous. Check it out below, where you'll also find the album tracklist.



Manning Fireworks:

1. Manning Fireworks

2. Joker Lips

3. Rudolph

4. Wristwatch

5. She's Leaving You

6. Rip Torn

7. You Don't Know the Shape I'm In

8. On My Knees

9. Bark at the Moon

Pre-order Manning Fireworks.