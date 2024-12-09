Back in October, Mdou Moctar were forced to postpone a trio of Canadian tour dates scheduled for Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal due to illness. Now, they've announced the new dates for those concerts as part of their February 2025 tour itinerary, which will otherwise see them perform Tears of Injustice — which rearranges songs from Funeral for Justice, one of the best albums of 2024, on traditional Tuareg and acoustic instruments — for the first time ever.
Kicking off the new trek with the rescheduled Canadian shows, the band are set to perform at the Concert Hall in Toronto on February 2, Ottawa's Bronson Centre on February 3 and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on February 4 ahead of embarking across the US through the remainder of the month.
Tickets are being honoured at the new dates, with new batches of remaining seats to go on sale December 11 at 10 a.m. local — when the stateside concerts also go on sale. See the full schedule of dates below.
Mdou Moctar 2025 Tour Dates:
02/02 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
02/03 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
02/04 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
02/05 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
02/06 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
02/07 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
02/08 Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer
02/10 Arden, DE - Arden Gild Hall
02/11 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
02/12 Pittsburgh, PA - The Andy Warhol Museum
02/13 Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater
02/14 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre
02/15 Evanston, IL - SPACE
02/16 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
02/17 Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall
02/19 Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall
02/20 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church
02/21 New York, NY - Sony Hall