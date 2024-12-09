Back in October, Mdou Moctar were forced to postpone a trio of Canadian tour dates scheduled for Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal due to illness. Now, they've announced the new dates for those concerts as part of their February 2025 tour itinerary, which will otherwise see them perform Tears of Injustice — which rearranges songs from Funeral for Justice, one of the best albums of 2024, on traditional Tuareg and acoustic instruments — for the first time ever.

Kicking off the new trek with the rescheduled Canadian shows, the band are set to perform at the Concert Hall in Toronto on February 2, Ottawa's Bronson Centre on February 3 and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre on February 4 ahead of embarking across the US through the remainder of the month.

Tickets are being honoured at the new dates, with new batches of remaining seats to go on sale December 11 at 10 a.m. local — when the stateside concerts also go on sale. See the full schedule of dates below.

Mdou Moctar 2025 Tour Dates:

02/02 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

02/03 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

02/04 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

02/05 South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

02/06 Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

02/07 Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

02/08 Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

02/10 Arden, DE - Arden Gild Hall

02/11 Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

02/12 Pittsburgh, PA - The Andy Warhol Museum

02/13 Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

02/14 Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre

02/15 Evanston, IL - SPACE

02/16 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

02/17 Nashville, TN - Cannery Hall

02/19 Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall

02/20 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

02/21 New York, NY - Sony Hall