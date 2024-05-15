Marilyn Manson Is Threatening Us with New Music

Please, please don't call it a comeback — Marilyn Manson has crawled out of whatever hole he inhabits to tease his following with what appears to be new music attached to German record label Nuclear Blast.

In a joint Instagram post, the accused rapist/confirmed snot bucket has linked up with the label to share a video snippet by director Bill Yukich in which he performs his very 2001 video schtick above whispered, attempting-spooky vocals.

The whole thing reads like a Volturi Wattpad fanfic film adaptation — knives and bibles and blood, oh my! — with Manson mostly failing in his attempt to emulate the persona of his also now-accused contemporary, Rammstein's Till Lindemann. And why are you holding that Red Gala apple upside down? Red Galas are not even the scary apple. At least use a Red Delicious...

In other douchebag news, Manson has plans to tour with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail later this year.