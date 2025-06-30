A UK politician is speaking out against a Marilyn Manson show that's due to happen in Dorset, England, later this year.

Council Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Millie Earl is urging the Bournemouth International Centre to cancel the October 31 show due to the numerous allegations of sexual violence made against Manson. She said cancelling the show would "reinforce the message that violence against women and girls isn't something that's acceptable in our community," as per BBC.

UPDATE (6/30, 12:51 p.m. ET): Brighton Centre and Brighton and Hove City Council (which owns the venue, according to The Guardian) have cancelled the Marilyn Manson show scheduled for October 29 in Brighton following public outcry.

UPDATE (6/24, 12:13 p.m. ET): Green Party MP for Brighton Pavilion Siân Berry has now also called for the Brighton concert of Manson's tour on October 29 to be cancelled.

Berry has issued an open letter to Bella Sankey, who leads the Brighton and Hove City Council, expressing her concerns that the event goes against "the city's well-renowned values" [via The Argus]. The letter highlights numerous council policies she believes the concert contravenes, as well as the show's age restrictions, which would allow children as young as 14 to attend.

"Many survivors in Brighton and Hove, and organizations supporting them, will have very serious concerns about this booking and its impact on other people visiting the city centre, local residents and the wider community," Berry wrote.

The statement came as Earl was responding to a resident's concerns about the upcoming gig. Though the council owns Bournemouth International Centre, the venue is operated by BH Live.

"Because of our lease arrangement with them, we don't have any input into the decisions that are made, the acts that are appearing, although I have actually written to BH Live to express my concern," Earl said on the matter.

She continued: "I don't feel Marilyn Manson reflects the values we have in BCP and we've been doing a lot of work around things like the White Ribbon accreditation scheme which helps men and boys change negative, damaging behaviours. So I have asked that BH Live reconsider hosting Marilyn Manson later this year."

Manson has been accused by many women of sexual assault, including his ex, Evan Rachel Wood. Manson countersued her for defamation, but eventually dropped the lawsuit and agreed to pay her legal fees.