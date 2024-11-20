Producer Marie Davidson has announced her latest album. City of Clowns is a collaboration with Soulwax and Pierre Guerineau (of Davidson's L'Œil Nu collab), and it will be out on February 28 through Soulwax's DEEWEE label. The single "Sexy Clown" is out today.

A press release notes that the album combines the clubby techno and spoken-word vocals of 2018's Working Class Woman with the more melodic pop leanings of 2020's Renegade Breakdown.

"Most people have a clown inside of them. Some are funny, some are shy, some are twisted, some are dark. The clown is the part of us that is dying to be seen, for better or for worse," Davidson said in a statement. Thematically, the album is inspired by The Age of Surveillance Capitalism by Shoshana Zuboff, which explores how technology has changed people's lives.

Watch a video for "Sexy Clown" below, and see City of Clowns' tracklist below that. The recent singles "Contrarian" and "Y.A.A.M." are included here.



City of Clowns:

1. Validations Weight

2. Demolition

3. Sexy Clown

4. Push Me Fuckhead

5. Fun Times

6. Statistical Modelling

7. Y.A.A.M.

8. Contrarian

9. Unknowing