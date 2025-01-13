Madlib has revealed he is among the entertainment industry figures affected by the wildfires spreading across the Los Angeles area.

As the celebrated producer and his family have lost "their home, decades of music, and equipment," they're seeking donations to help "with immediate personal needs, essentials like clothing, temporary housing, transportation costs and the tools Madlib needs to continue creating the music that has touched so many lives."

Donations can be made to Madlib and family via Donorbox.

Similar donation campaigns have been launched to assist affected artists including DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith and Cola's Tim Darcy.

Others affected by the fires include Fat Tony, Jhené Aiko, Brijean, Dan Rincon (Osees) and more.