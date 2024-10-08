MF DOOM's 2004 culinary-themed classic MM..FOOD is getting a 20th anniversary reissue. The expanded edition arrives November 15 via Rhymesayers Entertainment.

MM..FOOD's anniversary edition brings together the original album with remixes by Madlib, Jake One and Atmopshere's Ant, in addition to an unreleased interview with the late MC. New album artwork for the occasion, seen above, comes courtesy of Sam Rodriguez.

You can hear Madlib's remix of "One Beer" in the player below.

The anniversary celebrations also include a deluxe, 2LP picture disc vinyl package featuring a "Kookies" 7-inch with the original version and a Just Blaze remix, T-shirts, and an action figure and cereal bowl set. You can find the complete merch collection via MF DOOM's official website.

MM..FOOD features guest appearances from Count Bass D, Angelika, 4ize and Mr. Fantastik. This year, the album earned MF DOOM posthumous RIAA certifications for singles "Hoe Cakes" and "One Beer" (Gold), and "Rapp Snitch Knishes" (Platinum).

MF DOOM passed away on October 31, 2020, at age 49, with the world learning of his death months later. The artist born Daniel Dumile's cause of death was revealed last July.

MF DOOM's life and work will be explored in a "definitive" biography arriving later this month.



MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition):

1. Beef Rapp

2. Hoe Cakes

3. Potholderz [ft. Count Bass D]

4. One Beer

5. Deep Fried Frenz

6. Poo-Putt Platter

7. Fillet-O-Rapper

8. Gumbo

9. Fig Leaf Bi-Carbonate

10. Kon Karne

11. Guinnessez [ft. Stahhr and 4ize]

12. Kon Queso

13. Rapp Snitch Knishes [ft. Mr. Fantastik]

14. Vomitspit

15. Kookies

1. One Beer (Madlib Remix)

2. Hoe Cakes (Ant Remix)

3. Hoe Cakes (Jake One Remix)

4. Hoe Cakes (Beatboxapella)

1. The Evolution From Zev Love X to MF Doom

2. Being Embraced by a Diverse Fanbase

3. Conquering Writer's Block

4. Doing Production vs Working with Producers

5. The Making of Mm..Food

6. Mm..Food Favorites

7. The Future of Gas Drawls & Rhymesayers