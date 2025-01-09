As the unprecedented wildfire situation continues to devastate Los Angeles, another GoFundMe campaign has been launched for former Montreal transplant Tim Darcy and his partner, Amy Fort, after their home was burned to the ground.

According to the description of the fundraiser organized by Shira Knishkowy, the ex-Ought and current Cola musician's house in the city's Altadena area was destroyed yesterday (January 8) in the Eaton Fire.

"Thankfully they are safe, but will need to begin rebuilding their lives, replacing their possessions, and finding a new place to live," the campaign reads. "Amy and Tim are two of the kindest, most generous, talented, special, beautiful people. Let's come together and help them recover from this devastating event. We know they would do the same for us."

Knishkowy is seeking to raise $50,000 USD ($71,975.25 CAD) to support the couple and their dog, Zuzu. As of this writing, almost $4,000 has accumulated — including donations from members of Alvvays.

Darcy and Fort join the increasingly long list of those who have lost their homes in the fires this week, which also includes Fat Tony, Taylor Goldsmith (Dawes) and Mandy Moore, Jhené Aiko, Brijean, Dan Rincon (Osees), Hailey Niswanger, music journalist/Bandsplain podcast host Yasi Salek and more. There's also a GoFundMe campaign for DIIV's Zachary Cole Smith.