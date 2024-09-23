Back in May, Macklemore dropped the pro-Palestine anthem "Hind's Hall." It became his highest-charting solo song ever, and all the streaming proceeds were donated to the UNRWA, a nonprofit that supports Palestinians.

This past Saturday (September 21), Macklemore released a sequel to "Hind's Hall" that enlists a handful of Palestinian artists and poets, including Palestinian-American singer Anees, Gaza-born rapper MC Abdul and Palestinian-American comedian and author Amer Zahr.

"Hind's Hall 2" also features choir vocals from the L.A. Palestinian Kids Choir, Lifted! Youth Gospel Choir and Tiffany Wilson.

"I've seen massacres, I'm grateful to be alive / You appreciate life when you survive a genocide," MC Abdul raps on his verse. "Look in my eyes and tell me what you see / Ran out of tears to cry, rap till Palestine is free."

Later in the song, Macklemore directs a line at Kamala Harris and shouts out the Uncommitted movement, which is an ongoing effort to stop US arms shipments to Israel.

"Hey Kamala, I don't know if you're listening," Macklemore says, "But stop sending money and weapons or you ain't winning Michigan / We uncommitted, and hell no we ain't switching positions."

"Hind's Hall" is named for Hind Raja, a six-year-old child who was murdered by the Israeli military in February. Protesters at Columbia University renamed Hamilton Hall in honour of Hind when they occupied it earlier this year.

Macklemore will once again be donating the proceeds from "Hind's Hall 2" to UNRWA USA. Listen to the song below.