Macklemore's Pro-Palestine Anthem "Hind's Hall" Nets Career High on Charts

While Drake and Kendrick Lamar were bickering back and forth about their petty personal squabbles, Macklemore, of all people, was releasing his powerful pro-Palestine anthem "Hind's Hall," which has since become his highest-charting solo song ever.

The track, which came out on streaming platforms May 7, is as much a diss track as anything released by modern hip-hop's "Big Three" during their beef, as Macklemore attacks the police, Joe Biden, Meta and the Western educational institutions attempting to silence students peacefully protesting at university encampments throughout North America.

On top of the obvious social impact that he intended for the song to have, Macklemore is also donating the entirety of his streaming revenue to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in their efforts to get aid into Gaza.

"Hind's Hall" ranked in the top three on both Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts, and debuted at seventh on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart.

While he's recorded higher on the charts as a member of the duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (with which he released 2010s radio hits like "Thrift Shop" and "Same Love"), "Hind's Hall" marks his best appearances as a solo artist. Listen to the track in full below.