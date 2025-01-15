Beverly Glenn-Copeland revealed his dementia diagnosis at the tail-end of 2024, and now, his wife, Elizabeth Paddon, has shared an update on his health, which is seemingly stable.

Paddon wrote via Glenn-Copeland's Instagram, "As Glenn's cognitive impairment progresses, his essential light shines brighter than ever," adding that "caretaking someone with a cognitive impairment is a marathon not a sprint."

The post is aptly titled "IT TAKES A VILLAGE," as Paddon continues on to encourage "new and old friends and family" to reach out via phone or visit Glenn-Copeland in person because it "means the world to us to be seen, to be held in compassion."

She continued:

For those of you who know what Glenn has given the world over the decades of his life, know that prayers are appreciated, and an occasional call or message to see how we are doing from time to time would also be welcomed. It takes a village to walk someone home, to bear witness to the bright light that he still is even as we lose bits of him to this brain illness.

See the post below.

Glenn-Copeland previously shared that the diagnosis had led to a "massive creative renewal," and later, teamed up with Sam Smith for a collaboration as part of the 2024 TRAИƧA compilation. The musician has no further plans to tour.