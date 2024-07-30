Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals — consisting of Grace, Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers, Mikey Erg of the Ergs and Grace's wife, Paris Campbell Grace — have announced plans for their debut EP, Give an Inch, arriving September 6 via Dial Back Sound.
The group, who made their NPR Tiny Desk debut earlier this month, preview the effort with new single "Karma Too Close," which arrives alongside a video directed by Lin You. Watch that below.
LJG and co. will hit the road for a month-long trek of the US this September. No Canadian dates have been announced as of yet.
Give an Inch:
1. RazorBlade Blues
2. Hoka, Hoka — One, One
3. All Fucked Out
4. Karma Too Close
5. Fuck You, Just Because
6. M*A*S*H