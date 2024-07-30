Laura Jane Grace and the Mississippi Medicals — consisting of Grace, Matt Patton of Drive-By Truckers, Mikey Erg of the Ergs and Grace's wife, Paris Campbell Grace — have announced plans for their debut EP, Give an Inch, arriving September 6 via Dial Back Sound.

The group, who made their NPR Tiny Desk debut earlier this month, preview the effort with new single "Karma Too Close," which arrives alongside a video directed by Lin You. Watch that below.

LJG and co. will hit the road for a month-long trek of the US this September. No Canadian dates have been announced as of yet.



Give an Inch:

1. RazorBlade Blues

2. Hoka, Hoka — One, One

3. All Fucked Out

4. Karma Too Close

5. Fuck You, Just Because

6. M*A*S*H