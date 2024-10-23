Having recently announced their forthcoming new album Bloom (out January 24 on Tricki-Woo Records), Nashville-based, Georgia-bred sister duo Larkin Poe have mapped out a slate of headlining North American tour dates for 2025 — including a pair of Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto next spring.

The North American concerts kick off on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, with the Lovell sisters making their first venture to Canada on April 19 to perform at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom.

After weaving back through the US, Larkin Poe will return to Canadian soil the following month for a May 14 gig at the Concert Hall in Toronto. They'll wrap things up in North America on May 30 in Atlanta, GA, before heading overseas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. ET, with presales getting underway today at 10 a.m. local. Find the band's full North American itinerary below, as well as latest album preview "Mockingbird."



Larkin Poe 2025 Tour Dates:

04/08 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

04/10 Kansas City, MO - The Truman

04/11 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

04/12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

04/15 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

04/17 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

04/18 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

04/19 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

04/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

04/27 Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

05/08 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05/09 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

05/10 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

05/12 Boston, MA - The Wilbur

05/14 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

05/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

05/17 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

05/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

05/30 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern