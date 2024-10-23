Having recently announced their forthcoming new album Bloom (out January 24 on Tricki-Woo Records), Nashville-based, Georgia-bred sister duo Larkin Poe have mapped out a slate of headlining North American tour dates for 2025 — including a pair of Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto next spring.
The North American concerts kick off on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, with the Lovell sisters making their first venture to Canada on April 19 to perform at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom.
After weaving back through the US, Larkin Poe will return to Canadian soil the following month for a May 14 gig at the Concert Hall in Toronto. They'll wrap things up in North America on May 30 in Atlanta, GA, before heading overseas.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (October 25) at 10 a.m. ET, with presales getting underway today at 10 a.m. local. Find the band's full North American itinerary below, as well as latest album preview "Mockingbird."
Larkin Poe 2025 Tour Dates:
04/08 St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
04/10 Kansas City, MO - The Truman
04/11 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
04/12 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
04/15 Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
04/17 Seattle, WA - The Showbox
04/18 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
04/19 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
04/23 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
04/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
04/27 Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
05/08 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
05/09 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
05/10 New York, NY - Irving Plaza
05/12 Boston, MA - The Wilbur
05/14 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
05/16 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
05/17 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
05/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
05/30 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern