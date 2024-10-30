Lady Gaga shared her comeback solo single "Disease" last week, but it notably arrived without one of her signature videos, often the things that cement a new Gaga single as iconic.

Have no fear, however — today she drops the "Disease" video, which finds Gaga returning to some of the eerie visuals of her early career. In it, she plays a handful of characters careening through an empty suburban neighbourhood, bandage-wrapped prisoner and high-fashion plague doctor included.

On social media, Gaga wrote:

I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons. It's never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic.

Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realizing that sometimes I can't win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I'll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment.

Dancing, morphing, running, purging. Again and again, back with myself. This integration is ultimately beautiful to me because it's mine and I've learned to handle it. I am the conductor of my own symphony. I am every actor in the plays that are my art and my life. No matter how scary the question, the answers are inside of me. Essential, inextricable parts of what makes me me. I save myself by keeping going. I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween.

Gaga's new album is slated to drop in February. Check out the "Disease" video below.