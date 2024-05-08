Kittie Announce First New Album in 13 Years, 'Fire'

After rolling out a couple new singles, a handful of festival sets and even a few North American headlining tour dates, Kittie are ready to shift their comeback into high gear. The beloved London, ON-formed metal quartet have announced their first album in 13 years, previewed today by new single "Vultures."

Fire is due June 21 via Sumerian Records. Produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Code Orange), it's the long-awaited follow-up to 2011's I've Failed You.

"Ten years ago, if someone would have told us that we would be releasing new Kittie music in 2024, we'd have dismissed them right away," vocalist-guitarist Morgan Lander said in a statement. "It feels like something deeper than fate that's brought us together again, allowing us to create something fearless and magical for you. We've worked incredibly hard over the past year, and surrounded ourselves with the ultimate dream team to make this album a reality. We cannot wait for you to lose yourselves in the passion and strength of Fire."

Of the new single, Lander added, "'Vultures' is a bold musical declaration, signalling our new beginnings as a band. 'Vultures' is a warning to those with hidden agendas, who thrive on deception. It's a proclamation of breaking free of the chains of exploitation and a reckoning for those who pick at the bones of those who suffer in silence."

Below, you can watch the video for "Vultures," featuring footage from Kittie's recent Sick New World performance — fitting because the song is sick. Keep scrolling to check out the album tracklist details.



Fire:

1. Fire

2. I Still Wear This Crown

3. Falter

4. Vultures

5. We Are Shadows

6. Wound

7. One Foot in the Grave

8. Are You Entertained

9. Grime

10. Eyes Wide Open

