Canadian-Jamaican dancehall genre-crosser King Cruff — the Toronto-based grandson of Bob Marley — has announced a new EP. What Have I 'Don is due out November 14 through Tuff Gong Collective and Universal Music Canada, with the song "EASY!" out today.

A press release bills What Have I 'Don as Cruff's official "debut EP," even though he released the four-song Summa Solstice last year. "EASY!" is his third collaboration with Montreal production duo Banx & Ranx.

"'EASY!' is another shade of Cruff that I'm introducing to my audience," the artist said in a statement. "It's a lot more rugged, a lot more aggressive than previous releases. It's more of me beating my chest, which I think people would attribute to an earlier version of my sound." He cited influences including Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes and the Neptunes.

Hear "EASY!" below. What Have I 'Don is available to pre-order here.