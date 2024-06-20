Thurston Moore Details New Album 'Flow Critical Lucidity,' Shares Laetitia Sadier Collab

Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore has announced his ninth solo album, previewed by new single "Sans Limites" featuring Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier — who released her latest solo album, Rooting for Love, in February — on backing vocals.

Arriving September 20 on Daydream Library, Flow Critical Lucidity includes the previous singles "Isadora," "Hypnogram" and "Rewilding." It follows the surprise release of Screen Time in 2021 after 2020's By the Fire.

"'Sans Limites' begins with a cyclic guitar and piano figure which expands further and further with each revolution before settling into a two-chord measure introducing lyrics intoning not only about eradicating any limitations towards enlightenment, but going beyond limitations," Moore said of the new single. "The idea that a soldier can fight the good fight. A warrior against war."

Listen to the hypnotic track below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist details.



Flow Critical Lucidity:

1. New in Town

2. Sans Limites

3. Shadow

4. Hypnogram

5. We Get High

6. Rewilding

7. The Diver

8. Isadora (Bedazzled Mix) [Bonus Track]

Pre-order Flow Critical Lucidity.