One of the music industry's biggest vinyl distributors has announced that it will no longer be carrying Kanye West's music following the rapper's latest outpouring of hate speech.

URP Music Distributors, a division of Nashville, TN's United Record Pressing, announced that it will no longer support Ye by carrying his music in the company's catalogue.

"In light of recent events, we have made the decision to immediately remove all releases by Kanye West from our catalog and cease any further distribution of his music," a message from Spyder Frisch, the company's VP of distribution, wrote in a statement to record stores, read by Exclaim! "While we respect different viewpoints, we cannot and will not support an individual who continues to promote anti-Semitism, misogyny, racism, and other forms of hatred."

URP is a music distributor and wholesaler, carrying products from a wide range of major and independent labels.

Meanwhile, West has also had his brand website Yeezy.com shut down by e-commerce host Shopify. Until being taken offline, the brand's online store was selling a single product: a T-shirt with a swastika on the front. As of this writing, Yeezy.com is offline.

Back in 2022, West made numerous antisemitic comments and praised Hitler, leading Adidas to end its partnership with Yeezy.