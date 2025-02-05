Is it the late-aughts or early-2010s again? Because it sure feels like the Jonas Brothers have been spending an awful lot of time in Canada lately, having performed at the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver last November. Now, the band of brothers have gone viral for crashing a Toronto bar's Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 trivia night.

Joe, Kevin and Nick swung by Hemingway's Bar and Restaurant in Yorkville — which happens to have one of the best all-season rooftop patios in the city — yesterday (February 4) after wrapping a day of shooting their Christmas movie.

Sorry, but this is worth an aside: what could the plot of a Jonas Brothers Christmas movie possibly be? Some big-city girl returns to her sleepy hometown in an attempt to rediscover the spirit of Christmas and meets three brothers who are into harmonizing? Apparently, Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie will follow another classic getting-home-for-Christmas holiday plot, as the bros — playing themselves — try to make it from London to New York in time for December 25 [via Variety].

Anyway, so it's probable that the 2008 Disney Channel original Camp Rock and its 2010 sequel will remain at the forefront of the Jonas family's cinematic oeuvre. In a video posted to their YouTube channel, Joe explains that they found out that the local trivia night was taking place at a bar only five minutes from their Toronto hotel: "What better way to end the night than by surprising some people? Hopefully they get excited, we'll see."

The room full of folks did as one must do, raising their hands up in the air and screaming (finding their voice and following their dream, etc.) when the Jonas Brothers casually waltzed into the New Zealand-style pub. They sipped on some Coors Light as they wished the trivia contestants luck.

"We didn't think we'd be any good at this, but we did study in the car on the way here, just in case we were asked a question," Nick added, before they agreed to take on a single question, which Kevin read from the quizmaster's notes: "Which character gets put in charge of the Junior Rockers?" The brothers proceeded to totally cheat and ask the fans to shout out the answer, which is obviously birdhouse-enthusiast Jason.



Ironically, TikTok has also been feeling the Camp Rock nostalgia lately, and Exclaim!'s beloved social media goblin hopped on the trend (with an assist from Tegan and Sara) literally yesterday. Coincidence? I think not!