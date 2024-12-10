After Jason Isbell's solo tour wraps up next March, he'll be hitting the road again across North America with the 400 Unit. The itinerary is set to include Canadian concerts in Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver and Regina in 2025.
Kicking off with a three-night stint at ACL Live in Austin, TX, from April 3 to 5, Isbell and the band will make the (predominantly American) rounds. They'll venture to Canada the following month, starting with a Saskatoon performance on May 9. From there, dates come in Edmonton (May 11), Kelowna (May 12) and Vancouver (May 13), with Isbell and the 400 Unit later returning to play Regina's Conexus Arts Centre on July 9.
Currently, they're set to be on the road through July, wrapping up the trek in Wilmington, NC, on July 21. Tickets go on sale Friday (December 13) and presales begin tomorrow (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full schedule of dates below.
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2025 Tour Dates:
04/03–05 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/06 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
04/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
04/10 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
04/11 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/12 Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival
04/13 Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall
04/15 Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
04/16 Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
04/17 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
04/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater @
05/01–02 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom
05/03 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @
05/05–06 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
05/07 Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater
05/09 Saskatoon, SK - Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place
05/11 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
05/12 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
05/13 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
05/15 Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater
05/16 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
05/17 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
05/19 Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
05/20 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
06/21–22 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
06/25 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
06/26 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
06/27 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre
06/28 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater %
07/04–05 Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival
07/09 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
07/11 Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre
07/12 Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
07/14 Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre
07/15 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
07/16 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts ^
07/18 Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort #
07/19 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
07/20 Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center
07/21 Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center
@ with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
% with Band of Horses
^ with Garrison Starr
# with Grace Bowers