After Jason Isbell's solo tour wraps up next March, he'll be hitting the road again across North America with the 400 Unit. The itinerary is set to include Canadian concerts in Saskatoon, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver and Regina in 2025.

Kicking off with a three-night stint at ACL Live in Austin, TX, from April 3 to 5, Isbell and the band will make the (predominantly American) rounds. They'll venture to Canada the following month, starting with a Saskatoon performance on May 9. From there, dates come in Edmonton (May 11), Kelowna (May 12) and Vancouver (May 13), with Isbell and the 400 Unit later returning to play Regina's Conexus Arts Centre on July 9.

Currently, they're set to be on the road through July, wrapping up the trek in Wilmington, NC, on July 21. Tickets go on sale Friday (December 13) and presales begin tomorrow (December 11) at 10 a.m. local time. See the full schedule of dates below.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit 2025 Tour Dates:

04/03–05 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/06 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

04/08 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

04/10 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

04/11 St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/12 Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

04/13 Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall

04/15 Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

04/16 Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

04/17 Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

04/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater @

05/01–02 Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom

05/03 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre @

05/05–06 Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

05/07 Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

05/09 Saskatoon, SK - Sid Buckwold Theatre at TCU Place

05/11 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

05/12 Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

05/13 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

05/15 Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater

05/16 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

05/17 Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

05/19 Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts

05/20 Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

06/21–22 Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

06/25 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

06/26 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

06/27 Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

06/28 Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater %

07/04–05 Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival

07/09 Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

07/11 Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

07/12 Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

07/14 Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

07/15 Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

07/16 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts ^

07/18 Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort #

07/19 Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

07/20 Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

07/21 Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

@ with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

% with Band of Horses

^ with Garrison Starr

# with Grace Bowers