Troubadour Jason Isbell has announced his first new music since his acclaimed Weathervanes album with the 400 Unit, detailing the forthcoming release of a new solo album led by single "Bury Me."

Foxes in the Snow comes out March 7 through Southeastern Records, following 2015's Something More Than Free — the follow-up to Isbell's legacy-defining 2013 album Southeastern, which ushered in a classic with "Cover Me Up."

The new solo LP was recorded acoustically at New York City's famed Electric Lady Studios over the course of just five days, entirely on the same all-mahogany 1940 Martin 0-17 guitar. Foxes in the Snow was co-produced by the singer-songwriter and Gena Johnson, the latter also helming its engineering.

You can listen to "Bury Me," the record's plucky three-minute lead single and opening track, below.



Foxes in the Snow:

1. Bury Me

2. Ride to Robert's

3. Eileen

4. Gravelweed

5. Don't Be Tough

6. Open and Close

7. Foxes in the Snow

8. Crimson and Clay

9. Good While It Lasted

10. True Believer

11. Wind Behind the Rain

Pre-order Foxes in the Snow.