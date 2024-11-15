Jann Arden will open 2025 with a collection of cover songs. The award-winning artist will share Mixtape on January 31 via Universal Music Canada.
Following her 2021 album Descendant, the 11-song Mixtape finds Arden reinterpreting some of her favourites by Sia, Seal, Joan Osborne, Robyn, Don Henley, Chris Isaak and more.
Arden shares of her latest, "The nineties were an unbelievably complex and unique decade for the music business globally. The artists — the songs — they were some of the most interesting and groundbreaking moments anyone had ever seen or heard. Being able to tip my hat to this innovative group of music makers was absolutely inspiring and magical."
Arriving first is a cover of Des'ree's "You Gotta Be," which you can hear in the player below.
Arden also kicked off a Christmas tour of Western Canada earlier this week, which you can find the complete itinerary of below.
Mixtape:
1. One of Us (Joan Osborne)
2. Waterfalls (TLC)
3. Crazy (Seal)
4. There She Goes (The La's)
5. The Boxer [with Kyle McKearney] (Simon & Garfunkel)
6. The Boys of Summer (Don Henley)
7. Breathe Me (Sia)
8. Missing (Everything But the Girl)
9. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)
10. Show Me Love (Robyn)
11. You Gotta Be (Des'ree)
Jann Arden 2024 Tour Dates:
11/16 Courtenay, BC - Sid Williams Theatre
11/17 Duncan, BC - Cowichan Performing Arts Centre
11/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
11/20 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
11/21 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre
11/23 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
11/26 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
11/27 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre
11/29 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre, Dow Centennial Centre
11/30 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre, Dow Centennial Centre
12/02 Camrose, AB - Cargill Theatre, Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Center
12/03 Camrose, AB - Cargill Theatre, Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Center
12/06 Regina, SK - Casino Regina
12/07 Regina, SK - Casino Regina
12/08 Prince Albert, SK - EA Rawlinson Centre
12/10 North Battleford, SK - Dekker Centre
12/12 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
12/16 Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium
12/17 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
12/19 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons
12/20 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons