Jann Arden will open 2025 with a collection of cover songs. The award-winning artist will share Mixtape on January 31 via Universal Music Canada.

Following her 2021 album Descendant, the 11-song Mixtape finds Arden reinterpreting some of her favourites by Sia, Seal, Joan Osborne, Robyn, Don Henley, Chris Isaak and more.

Arden shares of her latest, "The nineties were an unbelievably complex and unique decade for the music business globally. The artists — the songs — they were some of the most interesting and groundbreaking moments anyone had ever seen or heard. Being able to tip my hat to this innovative group of music makers was absolutely inspiring and magical."

Arriving first is a cover of Des'ree's "You Gotta Be," which you can hear in the player below.

Arden also kicked off a Christmas tour of Western Canada earlier this week, which you can find the complete itinerary of below.



Mixtape:

1. One of Us (Joan Osborne)

2. Waterfalls (TLC)

3. Crazy (Seal)

4. There She Goes (The La's)

5. The Boxer [with Kyle McKearney] (Simon & Garfunkel)

6. The Boys of Summer (Don Henley)

7. Breathe Me (Sia)

8. Missing (Everything But the Girl)

9. Wicked Game (Chris Isaak)

10. Show Me Love (Robyn)

11. You Gotta Be (Des'ree)



Jann Arden 2024 Tour Dates:



11/16 Courtenay, BC - Sid Williams Theatre

11/17 Duncan, BC - Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

11/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

11/20 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

11/21 Nanaimo, BC - Port Theatre

11/23 Vernon, BC - Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

11/26 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre

11/27 Cranbrook, BC - Key City Theatre

11/29 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre, Dow Centennial Centre

11/30 Fort Saskatchewan, AB - Shell Theatre, Dow Centennial Centre

12/02 Camrose, AB - Cargill Theatre, Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Center

12/03 Camrose, AB - Cargill Theatre, Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Center

12/06 Regina, SK - Casino Regina

12/07 Regina, SK - Casino Regina

12/08 Prince Albert, SK - EA Rawlinson Centre

12/10 North Battleford, SK - Dekker Centre

12/12 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

12/16 Brandon, MB - Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium

12/17 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

12/19 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons

12/20 Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall, Arts Commons