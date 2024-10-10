Disgraced Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard has withdrawn his bid to appeal his 2022 sexual assault conviction to the Supreme Court of Canada, the Canadian Press reports.

The website for the nation's highest court shows that Hoggard discontinued his application for leave to appeal last Friday (October 4) — the same day he was found not guilty of sexual assault in a different case following a two-week trial, with the alleged incident having taken place at a hotel room in Kirkland Lake, ON, eight years ago. (He also pleaded not guilty, claiming the sex was consensual.)

In 2022, Hoggard was sentenced to five years in prison for raping an Ottawa woman in a hotel room in Toronto in 2016. He was out on bail hours later, pending a sentencing appeal, but the Ontario court upheld the conviction in August. He's currently incarcerated at Toronto South Detention Centre, voluntarily in solitary confinement amid threats.

Hoggard's legal team filed an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court at the beginning of September. His request for bail was denied.