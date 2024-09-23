Jacob Hoggard's latest sexual assault trial is getting underway in Ontario, and the former Hedley singer has entered a plea of not guilty.

Jury selection has begun, with the trial officially slated to begin tomorrow (September 24). This morning at 11:10 a.m., Hoggard pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.

Two weeks have been set aside for the trial, which is expected to last seven days. Hoggard is being defended by lawyers Megan Savard and Kally Ho.

The trial is taking place in Temiskaming Shores, in Northeastern Ontario. It concerns an incident alleged to have taken place in June 2016 in Kirkland Lake, ON. Hedley performed at the Kirkland Lake Homecoming the day before the alleged incident.

Hoggard was convicted of sexual assault in October 2022 and sentenced to five years in prison. He appealed the ruling, which was upheld last month. He is now seeking to appeal his case to the Supreme Court of Canada. He was placed in solitary confinement earlier this month after being threatened while in prison, and he was denied bail.