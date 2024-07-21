Jack White is seemingly encouraging fans to pirate his surprise solo album, which he distributed on Friday (July 19) to Third Man Records customers.

Third Man shared an Instagram Story on Friday (July 19), featuring an image of the "No Name" vinyl along with the words "rip it." This reiterates the lyrics of the album's fifth track (the title of which is unknown), in which White sings, "But you must tell seven friends / You must first bring seven friends / And don't be selfish and keep this all to yourself."

Meanwhile, White's subreddit is openly sharing a link to a rip of the vinyl. The subreddit's third rule contains both a link to a YouTube stream and a Google Drive download.

It doesn't appear that the subreddit moderators sought Third Man's permission to share the link, but it's now been a couple days and it's not been taken down, so the label certainly doesn't seem to mind.

You heard the man — go seek out the album now, and be sure to tell seven friends.