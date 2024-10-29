Iggy Pop has announced a new live album called Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023, which will be available as a Blu-ray/CD Digipak, 2LP gatefold and digital download on January 24 via earMUSIC.

Pop returned to Montreux for the third time on July 6 of last year, backed by a seven-piece band at the Stravinski Auditorium where he played a career-spanning set that included songs from his time with the Stooges, and his Idiot, Lust for Life and New Values albums, plus his latest, 2023's Every Loser.

Of the album, Pop said, "I give something extra every time I do Montreux Jazz. In '23 it was deep cuts like 'Mass Production,' 'Endless Sea,' 'Five Foot One' and a hell of a lot of sweat."

You can hear the first taste of the album with "Five Foot One (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023)." Check it out below, alongside the full tracklist.

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023:

1. Rune*

2. Five Foot One

3. T.V. Eye

4. Modern Day Ripoff

5. Raw Power

6. Gimme Danger

7. The Passenger

8. Lust for Life

9. Endless Sea

10. Death Trip

11. Sick of You

12. I Wanna Be Your Dog

13. Search and Destroy

14. Mass Production

15. Nightclubbing

16. Down on the Street

17. Loose

18. Frenzy