Tyler, the Creator and Iggy Pop "did a day's work" together back in 2020 — and by "a day's work," of course I mean a Gucci commercial directed by Harmony Korine — and the experience seems to have stuck with Pop, who recently described Tyler as "a genuine old-school talent."

Pop brought up Tyler during a recent episode of Iggy Confidential, his BBC Radio 6 show, saying:

I've always liked Tyler. I did a day's work with him once, and he would do what it takes to get attention. He's also a genuine all-around song, dance, writer, talent — a genuine old-school talent with a new-school approach.

Pop has always had his ears and eyes on new artists, collaborating with people like the Armed and once calling Mitski "the most advanced American songwriter [he knows]."