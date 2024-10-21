Back in May, Festivals of Vaughan's Hot in Toronto — a throwback hip-hop fest inspired by the success of Nelly's 2023 Hot in Herre event at Downsview Park — announced its postponement from its scheduled date in June because headliner Lil Wayne had cancelled his appearance. That postponement turned out to be indefinite, with many ticketholders still waiting on refunds.

Now, organizers have named 2 Chainz, Lil' Kim and Fabolous — among other artists and their representation, Universal Attractions Agency — in a lawsuit for breach of contract, CityNews Toronto reports. Festivals of Vaughan is claiming that these performers violated oral contracts by not posting about the festival on social media and their respective websites, as well as not performing at the event (which, again, didn't end up happening).

Taken collectively, the several lawsuits seek nearly $500,000, equalling the total of the deposits the organizers allegedly paid the artists.

When CityNews reached out to Universal Attractions, attorney Patrick Sullivan said on the agency's behalf, "Universal had no involvement in engaging headliner Lil Wayne, and it had no role in the cancellation of his appearance." (To be clear, Lil Wayne is not among the artists being sued.) Sullivan added, "Universal acted properly at all times and attempted to assist others with problems as they arose. As there is pending litigation, it is unable to comment further at this time."

Festivals of Vaughan did not respond to the news outlet's request for comment, nor did the attorney representing the GTA live entertainment company in court. CityNews likewise noted that multiple Hot in Toronto ticketholders had told them that the organizers have also not responded to email requests for refunds and details on the situation, and some are now wondering if the legal battle is behind the delay in getting their money back.