Hinds Get Beck for New Album 'Viva Hinds,' Plot North American Tour

Hinds returned, sans rhythm section, with "Coffee" back in February. The Madrid group's guitarist-vocalists-songwriters, Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote, have gone on on their own, and today are announcing the band's fourth album — previewed by new single "Boom Boom Back" featuring Beck — and a fall North American tour.

Viva Hinds, the follow-up to 2020's The Prettiest Curse, arrives September 6 via Lucky Number Music. They recorded it in rural France with producer Pete Robertson, and it features a further guest appearance from Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten.

In addition to parting ways with their bassist and drummer, Hinds also split with their management team after The Prettiest Curse and found themselves in a creative rut. Cosials and Perrote, who call themselves "millionaires in friendship," got together to write again and knew they could get each other through. They're coming out on the other side with what press materials refer to as "the most accomplished, sonically adventurous, honest and celebratory record of Hinds' career."

The alliteratively satisfying Beck collaboration "Boom Boom Back" came about after a chance encounter at a film screening in Los Angeles. Check out the music video below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist and Hinds' North American tour itinerary — which includes a single Canadian stop at Lee's Palace in Toronto on October 23. Tickets go on sale May 13.



Viva Hinds:

1. Hi, How Are You

2. The Bed, the Room, the Rain and You

3. Boom Boom Back (feat. Beck)

4. Stranger ​​(feat. Grian Chatten)

5. Superstar

6. Mala Vista

7. On My Own

8. Coffee

9. En Forma

10. Bon Voyage

Pre-order Viva Hinds.

Hinds 2024 Tour Dates:

10/09 Mexico City, MX - Foro Indie Rocks

10/12 San Diego, CA - Casbah

10/15 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

10/17 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

10/18 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

10/20 Madison, WI - High Noon

10/21 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/22 Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

10/23 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/25 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church

10/26 Washington DC - Union Stage

10/28 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/29 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw