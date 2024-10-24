Winnipeg-born, Los Angeles-based experimental musician and composer claire rousay has recreated the bedroom set from her sentiment album cover as an art installation in Toronto.

From today through Saturday (October 26), you can visit the sentiment bedroom (for free!) at 501 Alliance Avenue as part of the Toronto edition of Porsche SCOPES, a multi-disciplinary festival celebrating local innovators in art, design, tech, music and social. rousay will also be doing a performance there today.

The artist shared the news on social media, writing, "Porsche said 'claire will you design and install the sentiment bedroom for our festival in Toronto?' and i said 'yes Porsche, i will do this in just four days and allow the attendees to interact with my belongings all they want.'"

sentiment was a more pop-forward turn for rousay, who is currently gearing up to release a new album entitled The Bloody Lady (out November 8 on VIERNULVIER Records), featuring the reimagined score she wrote for Viktor Kubal's 1980 animated film of the same name.