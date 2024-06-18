claire rousay to Play Canada on September Tour Behind 'sentiment'

Months on from sharing new album sentiment, claire rousay has mapped out a short North American tour behind the effort.
In September, rousay will play eight dates on the continent, three of which come in Canada. They follow a previously announced July performance in Chicoutimi, QC, and precede a November appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in London, UK.
In addition to a previously announced appearance at POP Montreal 2024 alongside buzzy British trio Still House Plants, shows have been added at Toronto's Monarch Tavern (September 26) and Quebec City's Pantoum (September 28).
Find rousay's itinerary below. Further ticketing and tour details are available via the artist's official website.
Read Exclaim!'s review of sentiment.
claire rousay 2024 Tour Dates:
09/20 Philadelphia, PA - Making Time
09/22 Boston, MA - Middle East
09/24 Cincinnati, OH - Talk Low Festival
09/25 Cleveland, OH - Convivium 33 Gallery
09/26 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
09/27 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal
09/28 Quebec City, QC - Pantoum
09/29 Queens, NY - Knockdown Center
11/09 London, UK - Pitchfork Music Festival