claire rousay to Play Canada on September Tour Behind 'sentiment'

Months on from sharing new album sentiment, claire rousay has mapped out a short North American tour behind the effort.

In September, rousay will play eight dates on the continent, three of which come in Canada. They follow a previously announced July performance in Chicoutimi, QC, and precede a November appearance at Pitchfork Music Festival in London, UK.

In addition to a previously announced appearance at POP Montreal 2024 alongside buzzy British trio Still House Plants, shows have been added at Toronto's Monarch Tavern (September 26) and Quebec City's Pantoum (September 28).

Find rousay's itinerary below. Further ticketing and tour details are available via the artist's official website.

claire rousay 2024 Tour Dates:

09/20 Philadelphia, PA - Making Time

09/22 Boston, MA - Middle East

09/24 Cincinnati, OH - Talk Low Festival

09/25 Cleveland, OH - Convivium 33 Gallery

09/26 Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

09/27 Montreal, QC - POP Montreal

09/28 Quebec City, QC - Pantoum

09/29 Queens, NY - Knockdown Center

11/09 London, UK - Pitchfork Music Festival