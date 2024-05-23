Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band

After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on The Idol, Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with his new Bruce Springsteen tribute band Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band.

The actor known for voicing multiple characters on The Simpsons and a recurring stint on Friends will helm the group for their debut at Le Poisson Rouge in NYC on August 1. Tickets are on sale now at DICE, with proceeds benefitting the Four Through Nine Foundation for education and youth programs.

Azaria really shows off his acting chops in his latest endeavour as the Boss, perfectly imitating Springsteen's iconic open-buttoned style and grizzled voice — which he said he's been working on since he was 15 — in a teaser for the band's show.

"I've never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce," Azaria said in a statement obtained via Consequence. "I can't think of any better way to spend my time and use my passion for voices than playing these songs for a crowd that loves them and lovingly tribute Bruce, while raising money for folks who need it."

Check out an early look at Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band below in anticipation of their upcoming debut.