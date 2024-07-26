Rock the Coliseum — Mississauga's longest-running free all-ages indie music festival, founded all the way back in 2006 — returns to Celebration Square this August 4 with another exciting lineup of some of Canada's finest talent.

This year's event will be headlined by hip-hop force of nature, Haviah Mighty, with additional performances from Exclaim! New Faves alum Alex Porat, the Anti-Queens, Uforia, Fame Holiday and Queen of the County.

This year's edition of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at the main stage. Visit the Rock the Coliseum website for more information on the performers.