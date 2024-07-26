Mississauga's Rock the Coliseum Welcomes Haviah Mighty, Alex Porat, the Anti-Queens for 2024

Fame Holiday, Uforia and Queen of the County will also perform in Celebration Square on August 4

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Jul 26, 2024

Rock the Coliseum — Mississauga's longest-running free all-ages indie music festival, founded all the way back in 2006 — returns to Celebration Square this August 4 with another exciting lineup of some of Canada's finest talent.

This year's event will be headlined by hip-hop force of nature, Haviah Mighty, with additional performances from Exclaim! New Faves alum Alex Porat, the Anti-Queens, Uforia, Fame Holiday and Queen of the County.

This year's edition of the festival kicks off at 4 p.m. at the main stage. Visit the Rock the Coliseum website for more information on the performers.

MusicNewsFestival

Tour Dates

September 11, 2024

September 12, 2024

September 14, 2024

September 25, 2024

September 27, 2024

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage