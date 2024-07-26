Grimes has spoken out in support of Elon Musk's transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, following the billionaire's recent comments that his daughter had been "killed by the woke mind virus."

Yesterday evening (July 25), Grimes tweeted, "I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian."

Musk made his latest hateful comments about Wilson in an interview with unhinged self-help guy Jordan Peterson this week (July 22), misgendering her and using her dead name.

A couple days later (July 25), the 20-year-old Wilson spoke with NBC News about Musk's treatment of her, saying that Musk harassed her as a child for her feminine traits when she was in just Grade 4. "He was cold," she said. "He's very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic." Wilson said she hasn't spoken to her biological father in about four years, and she renounced his paternity in a 2022 court filing.

Grimes, meanwhile, has had her own struggles with Musk. The pair were in a relationship and had three children together, but she sued him for custody in 2023.