Five Must-Sees Acts at FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières 2024

Running June 27 to July 7, Trois-Rivières' FestiVoix boasts over 100 performances for the festival's 31st-anniversary edition. Taking place in the historic district and the port park of downtown, FestiVoix's nine days of shows will play host to a wide range of genres — from hip-hop to punk, folk to jazz, the festival offers something for everyone.

Including headliners Rise Against, Florida, Cypress Hill and more, FestiVoix has unsurprisingly sold out several of its days — although there are still tickets available some some of the remaining days, which have plenty to offer.

Check out Exclaim!'s five must-see acts at the 2024 FestiVoix de Trois-Rivières below.

Goldfinger

Opening for Pennywise, the ska punk legends — who've all but shed their third-wave roots in recent years — will pick it up on Canada Day at the River Stage, bringing their defiant, high-energy brand of L.A. punk to heads old and new.

Le Roy, La Rose et Le Lou[p]

Among the latest signees to Coeur de Pirate-owned Bravo Musique, Ariane Roy, Thierry Larose and Lou-Adriane Cassidy took their collaborative show on the road in 2023. Combining forces once again on the 2024 festival circuit, performing powerful gang vocals and multi-instrumental arrangements on their respective works, the band now come equipped with their 2024 self-titled debut live album.

Dean Lewis

Aussie indie folk singer-songwriter Dean Lewis will close out the ninth day of FestiVoix performances, delivering a calming set of poetic, piano-driven tunes best suited for fans of fellow heartbreakers Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi.

Live

Post-grunge is making a huge comeback in 2024, and what better way to celebrate than seeing one of its pioneers in the flesh? Led by founding vocalist Ed Kowalczyk, Live — fresh off a 2023 tour with Incubus — are primed to deliver a career-spanning set that will draw a through-line from the early '90s to present day.

Pennywise

Punk mainstays Pennywise have been churning out the tunes since '91 and show no signs of stopping. They'll headline the festivities on July 1 following Goldfinger's River Stage warm-up, performing FestiVoix for the very first time. Be sure to wear your best moshing shoes!