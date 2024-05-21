Dropkick Murphys Plot Fall Canadian Tour with Pennywise, the Scratch

Boston punk lifers Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road this fall with fellow legends Pennywise and Dublin risers the Scratch for a tour of North America — including a September show in Toronto and a six-city Western Canadian leg in October.

The tour proper kicks off on September 24 in New York City. After that, Dropkick Murphys will venture into Canada on September 26 for a performance at Toronto's Great Canadian Casino Resort.

They'll return to the nation for an October 13 performance at Vancouver's Harbour Convention Centre. They'll go on to play Penticton (October 15) before heading to Alberta for shows in Calgary (October 16) and Edmonton (October 17).

The Canadian West Coast run will conclude with single-provincial stops in Saskatoon (October 18) and Winnipeg (October 19) ahead of the band's return stateside to wrap things up on October 27 in Amherst, MA.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 24) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the Canadian itinerary below.

Dropkick Murphys 2024 Tour Dates:

09/26 Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Casino Resort

10/13 Vancouver, BC - Harbour Convention Centre

10/15 Penticton, BC - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre

10/16 Calgary, AB - Big Four Building

10/17 Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

10/18 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre

10/19 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre