Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Springtide Music Festival 2024

Since launching in 2018, Springtide Music Festival has brought a cavalcade of artists to Uxbridge, ON, ushering in the summer with sounds from across the spectrum of Canadian music.

Running from June 6 to 8 in downtown Uxbridge, the fest's 2024 edition promises more of the same (which is just what you want). Featuring artists big and small, from newcomers to established staples, this year's festival is gonna be another one for the books.



Here are five acts that everyone should see at Springtide Music Festival 2024.



Aphrose

Weaving threads of love, loss and family into the tapestry of classic R&B and soul, Aphrose — a.k.a. Toronto's Joanna Mohammed — brings a warm vulnerability and enviable confidence to any stage, her megawatt star power and velvety songwriting making for a dreamy festival escape. Old-school soul sentiments updated for the future, she'd be a highlight at just about any fest.

EQUAL

The brainchild of sisters Saleen and Chelsea Nolan, this Oshawa-based duo splits the difference between sly, socially conscious activism and heartfelt bloodletting, planting their feet in the worlds of tender folk and propulsive pop. With featherlight harmonies and some real songwriting chops, they're a pair to keep your eyes and ears on.

Ben Kunder

Toronto's Ben Kunder makes the kind of searching folk music that you want — maybe even need? — to hear at a summer festival, his gentle fingerpicking and cyclical storytelling ready and willing to help you drift through the day.



Päter

Recent Exclaim! New Fave Päter — the musical alter-ego of Toronto's Parmida Kakavand — is set to bring a baroque playfulness to this year's fest. With an expressive, malleable voice and some serious art pop instincts, Päter promises a dynamic, sky-clearing show for anyone lucky enough to catch it.



Julian Taylor

Julian Taylor's music pulses with life, an earthy mix of blues, roots and folk powered by his distinctive voice and instinctual songwriting. Warm, comforting but driven by a current of patient electricity, Taylor is tough to describe but easy to enjoy. Don't miss this one.