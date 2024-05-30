Shambhala
Five Must-See Acts at BC's Shambhala Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 30, 2024
Set at the Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia's West Kootenay mountains, Shambhala Music Festival lives up to its namesake — a Tibetan B...
BC's Shambhala Music Festival Unveils 2024 Lineup with Disclosure, Chromeo, James Blake
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2024
BC's Shambhala Music Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and organizers have revealed a number of artists set to help m...
BC's Shambhala Music Festival Officially Calls Off 2021 Event
PUBLISHED Mar 29, 2021
As the pandemic continues to go from bad to worse, summer festival season in Canada isn't looking too great right now in 2021. And today th...
BC's Shambhala Music Festival Postpones 2020 Edition
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2020
BC's long-running Shambhala Music Festival is the latest event to postpone its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, festiv...
Shambhala Unveils Initial 2020 Lineup with DJ Premier, Claptone, Tycho
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2020
BC's long-running Shambhala Music Festival is gearing up for its 23rd year of action, and organizers have now rolled out the initial lineup...
Shambhala Music Festival Unveils 2019 Lineup
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2019
Shambhala Music Festival has rolled out its 2019 lineup. Playing the long-running BC event this year are the likes of Diplo and Mark Ronso...
Shambhala Unveils Full 2018 Lineup with Clams Casino, Z-Trip, Machinedrum
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2018
After announcing that the Glitch Mob and REZZ would both be a part of their 2018 edition, organizers behind British Columbia's EDM-geared S...
Shambhala Gets the Glitch Mob, REZZ for 2018 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 6, 2018
After celebrating their 20th anniversary last summer, British Columbia's EDM-geared Shambhala Music Festival is now looking towards another...