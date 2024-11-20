Having completed the release of their two-album project, Town & Country, this year, Canadian folk rock authorities Elliott BROOD plan to take their show on the road across (mostly) Ontario in early 2025.

"We're back at it again this winter, hitting the road in Ontario for a nice little run of dates across the province, as well as a stop in Quebec City," the trio said in a press release. "We'll be visiting some new places and returning to others we've been playing for over 20 years. Grab a pal and get out to one of these shows!"

In addition to a few dates opening for Blue Rodeo, Elliott BROOD will headline shows in 10 cities — Kingston, Burnstown, Guelph, London, Sarnia, Toronto, Sudbury, Windsor, Quebec City and Ottawa — between January and March.

Tickets are on sale now. Find the band's full Still Broke and Broken Tour itinerary below.

Elliott BROOD 2025 Tour Dates:

01/09 Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor ^

01/10 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square ^

01/11 Kitchener, ON - Centre In The Square ^

01/17 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

01/18 Burnstown, ON - Neat Coffee Shop

02/26 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

02/27 London, ON - Rum Runners

02/28 Sarnia, ON - Refined Fool Brewing Co.

03/01 Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall

03/02 Sudbury, ON - Knox Hall

03/04 Windsor, ON - Meteor Bar

03/06 Quebec City, QC - L'ANTI

03/08 Ottawa, ON - Red Bird

^ supporting Blue Rodeo