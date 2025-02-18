Dwayne Gretzky and Choir! Choir! Choir! are bringing their can't-miss live shows together for a special summer evening in Toronto.

On August 7, the beloved 10-piece Toronto party band and C!C!C! directors Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman will join forces for an "epic summer sing-along" at the city's Budweiser Stage.

Not only will the event celebrate some of the world's favourite songs, but the talented SuperDogs will also be on hand for the paw-ty.

Watch the evening come together on a video call in the player below.

Tickets for Dwayne Gretzky and Choir! Choir! Choir! go on sale to the public February 21 at 10 a.m. local time, following a pre-sale opening tomorrow (February 19) at 10 a.m. local time, accessible with a passcode available via Choir! Choir! Choir!'s mailing list.