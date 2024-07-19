Today marks the release of Donald Glover's final album as Childish Gambino, and upon reflection, the polymath has likened his persona to Prison Mike rap's Michael Scott.

Glover made the comparison while downing spicy chicken wings on Hot Ones to celebrate the arrival of Bando Stone & the New World.

"I always knew Childish Gambino was, like, a character. On some level, I wanted it to end," Glover explained during his first few bites. "I feel like the Childish Gambino character is almost like the boss from The Office. It's like, yeah, that worked 10 years ago… but now it's, like, a different thing. It's like, oh, it's a little sad, but it's also like, wow, the cycle kind of continues, which is great I think."

Bando Stone & the New World isn't entirely Glover's last hurrah as Childish Gambino. That comes on a world tour kicking off later this year, to say nothing of the companion film of the same name which he directed, stars in and soundtracked as his hip-hop alter ego.

Asked about rejecting expectations of comedy and rap worlds, Glover offered, "I don't want to be the king and I also don't have to be the peon, like I'm the joker in the court. I get to do what I want. I think that's probably been the hardest part of people understanding [his project], which is why I chose the character path."

"This last sunset walk is really about, like, this is for the fans, this is for you," Glover said of Gambino's exit. "If this isn't the best live show you've ever seen. If after the first song, you're like, 'yeah, I got to go,' you can leave and I will give you your money back. That's how much I care about all of this." He added that this promise is "not a joke. My lawyers will be like, 'That's a joke,' but it's not a joke."

Watch Glover's Hot Ones appearance below.