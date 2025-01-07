A global "resolution in principle" has been reached in the sexual assault case against Diplo, ending a years-long legal dispute between the DJ/producer and Shelly Auguste, a California woman who accused him of sexual assault, among other claims including distributing revenge porn.

In turn, Diplo had been suing Auguste for stalking, trespassing and the distribution of revenge porn, as reported by Rolling Stone. The deal will reportedly mean that the civil trial, previously scheduled to begin on Monday, January 13, will now be called off.

Diplo sued Auguste for the above offences in April 2021. In June of that same year, Auguste responded with a lawsuit of her own, claiming that Diplo had sexually assaulted her in July of 2019 while she was "highly intoxicated." Diplo publicly denied Auguste's allegations.

In early 2021, Diplo and Auguste signed a dual restraining order agreement, agreeing not to disparage each other. However, in 2022 an arbitrator determined that Auguste had breached the agreement, resulting in a $1.2 million USD award to Diplo. As Rolling Stone notes: "It's not clear what the status of the award was when the parties entered negotiations for the new global resolution."

Auguste claims that she met Diplo online in 2014, when she was 17, and he was 35 or 36 years old. She first took legal action against him in 2020, when she was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Diplo then got his own restraining order against Auguste, with his lawyer claiming that she had "been harassing [Diplo] and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so."